Gladstone Commercial Grows Industrial Property Base With Acquisition

To expand its property base in targeted thriving markets, Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD recently announced the acquisition of a Class A industrial manufacturing facility spanning 215,474 square feet in Houston, TX, at a weighted GAAP capitalization rate of 8.31%.

The latest buyout is in sync with GOOD’s growth strategy of acquiring functional assets in strong industrial markets, which are leased to tenants with solid credit profiles.

Gladstone Commercial purchased the property, featuring modern construction and crane-served capabilities, in a long-term sale/leaseback transaction with a 10-year absolute NNN lease. It is 100% leased to CSE W-Industries.

CSE W-Industries is a U.S.-based subsidiary of CSE Global specializing in system integration for energy, infrastructure and electrification industries. It designs and delivers tailored solutions, including electrical control systems, hydraulic power units, and pressure vessels for data centers and other critical applications.

Moreover, GOOD’s disciplined capital-recycling strategy adds to its balance sheet strength, poising it well to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. The company focuses on selling non-core assets and using the proceeds to acquire properties in its target growth markets with a focus on industrial investment opportunities. In 2024, the company has sold seven non-core properties for $39 million. For the same period, it acquired seven fully occupied properties, with a total of 316,727 square feet of rental space, for $26.8 million, at a weighted average cap rate of 10.99%.

Management Commentary

Per Buzz Cooper, president of Gladstone Commercial, "This transaction reflects our commitment to acquiring high-quality mission-critical assets in strong, growing markets. This modern, highly functional facility, backed by a strong creditworthy tenant under a long-term lease, improves our industrial portfolio and supports our goal of expanding with well-located, high-performing assets. Acquiring a modern facility in a competitive market reinforces our investment strategy and ability to partner with tenants in sectors positioned for long-term growth."

Q4 2024 Results

Last week, the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share of 35 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the figure decreased by 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Total operating revenues of $37.4 million increased 4.1% year over year.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

