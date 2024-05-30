News & Insights

Stocks

Gladiator Metals Expands Copper Prospecting Zone

May 30, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gladiator Metals Corp (TSE:GLAD) has released an update.

Gladiator Metals Corp has expanded its reach in the Whitehorse Copper Project by staking 55 new claims, covering the high-potential Jackson Copper-Skarn prospect with historical drilling indicating significant copper grades. The prospect features more than 6 km of strike with high-grade copper skarn mineralization, including rock chip samples showing up to 30% copper. Gladiator has also commenced a summer exploration program, indicating a promising future for the project with more updates expected soon.

For further insights into TSE:GLAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.