Gladiator Metals Expands Copper Prospecting Zone

Gladiator Metals Corp has expanded its reach in the Whitehorse Copper Project by staking 55 new claims, covering the high-potential Jackson Copper-Skarn prospect with historical drilling indicating significant copper grades. The prospect features more than 6 km of strike with high-grade copper skarn mineralization, including rock chip samples showing up to 30% copper. Gladiator has also commenced a summer exploration program, indicating a promising future for the project with more updates expected soon.

