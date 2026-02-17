GLAD Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/18/26, Gladstone Capital Corporation (Symbol: GLAD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.15, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of GLAD's recent stock price of $18.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Gladstone Capital Corporation to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when GLAD shares open for trading on 2/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLAD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLAD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.48 per share, with $29.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.71.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

