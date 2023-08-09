Glacier (GBCI) Signs a Deal to Acquire Community Financial

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Community Financial Group, Inc. ("CFGW") to bolster its presence in the growing market of Eastern Washington. This marks its 13th announced transaction in the past ten years and the 25th acquisition since 2000. Community Financial Group is the bank holding company for a leading Eastern Washington community bank — Wheatland Bank — headquartered in Spokane.

Per the agreement terms, shareholders of CFGW will receive 1.0931 shares of Glacier stock for each CFGW share they hold upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to materialize in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval, CFGW shareholder approval and customary closing conditions.

Based on Glacier shares' closing price of $33.97 on Aug 7, 2023, the total deal value is expected to be $80.6 million (inclusive of the value to CFGW stock option holders) while the per-share value is likely to be $37.13 per CFGW share.

In addition, after the deal completion, a new Wheatland Bank division will be formed. The North Cascades Bank's existing division will be combined with this division, which will be led by Susan Horton.

Susan Horton, president and CEO of CFGW, stated, “We will have the strength and depth of resources of a $28 billion asset bank, expand our local Wheatland footprint and immediately double in size after integrating the North Cascades Bank division, to become a Top 5 eastern Washington bank. This partnership will cement Wheatland Bank’s legacy, strengthen our position in the marketplace and create more opportunity for all stakeholders.”

CFGW's total assets were $754 million based on financials as of Jun 30, 2023. Its total loans and total deposits summed up to $475 million and $609 million, respectively, as of the same date.

Glacier reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 50 cents per share, which was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of 69 cents per share reported a year ago.

Over the past three months, shares of GBCI have gained 21.4% compared with the industry’s upside of 40%.



