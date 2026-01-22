Glacier Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) reported net income of $63.8 million for the fourth quarter, up 3 percent from $61.8 million reported in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.49 per share, a decrease of 9 percent, from the prior year earnings per share of $0.54.

Net interest income was $266.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of 39 percent compared to $191.4 million last year. Total non-interest income for the quarter was $40.4 million, compared to $31.5 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.