Markets
GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises

January 22, 2026 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) reported net income of $63.8 million for the fourth quarter, up 3 percent from $61.8 million reported in the prior year's fourth quarter.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.49 per share, a decrease of 9 percent, from the prior year earnings per share of $0.54.

Net interest income was $266.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of 39 percent compared to $191.4 million last year. Total non-interest income for the quarter was $40.4 million, compared to $31.5 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GBCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.