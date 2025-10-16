Glacier Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $67.9 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $51.1 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.9 Mln. vs. $51.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.45 last year.

