Glacier Bancorp Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $82.14 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $54.56 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Glacier Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90.54 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.0% to $362.33 million from $289.92 million last year.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.14 Mln. vs. $54.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $362.33 Mln vs. $289.92 Mln last year.

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