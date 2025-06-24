Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp declared a $0.33 quarterly dividend, continuing 161 consecutive payments and 49 increases.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announced on June 24, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, marking the 161st consecutive quarterly dividend and the 49th increase in the dividend amount. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of July 8, 2025. Glacier Bancorp is the parent company of various banks, including Glacier Bank and its divisions across several states.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share demonstrates the company's strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

With 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and 49 increases, this showcases Glacier Bancorp's stability and reliability as a long-term investment.

The dividend payment reinforces investor confidence in the company's ongoing profitability and strategic growth.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide any information regarding the company's financial performance or earnings, which could raise concerns among investors about the sustainability of the dividend.

Declaring a dividend in the absence of accompanying positive financial results might imply a potential lack of alternatives for capital allocation, which is usually a concern for shareholders.

FAQ

What is Glacier Bancorp's recent dividend announcement?

Glacier Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on June 24, 2025, payable on July 17, 2025.

How many consecutive dividends has Glacier Bancorp declared?

Glacier Bancorp has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends as of the latest announcement.

What is the history of Glacier Bancorp's dividend increases?

The company has increased its dividend 49 times since it began declaring dividends.

When is the dividend record date for Glacier Bancorp?

The record date for the upcoming dividend is July 8, 2025.

Where can I find more information about Glacier Bancorp?

For more details, visit Glacier Bancorp's website at http://www.glacierbancorp.com.

$GBCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GBCI stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KALISPELL, Mont., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 24, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2025, to owners of record on July 8, 2025.





About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:





Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).





Visit Glacier’s website at



http://www.glacierbancorp.com







Contact: Randall M. Chesler, CEO





(406) 751-4722





Ron J. Copher, CFO





(406) 751-7706



