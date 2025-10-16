Glacier Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GBCI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.69, changing hands as low as $44.70 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.76 per share, with $60.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.50.

