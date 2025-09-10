Giyani Metals Corp. Appoints Nigel Robinson As Interim Executive Chair

Markets
(RTTNews) - Giyani Metals Corp. (EMM.V) has appointed Nigel Robinson as Interim Executive Chair, effective September 10, 2025, succeeding Charles FitzRoy, who is departing to pursue other opportunities.

Nigel Robinson was appointed Chair of the Company in June 2025 and is expanding his role to Interim Executive Chair. He brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience, having served as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently Chief Executive Officer of Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML).

Giyani Metals Corp. said it has appointed Stephanie Hart, an existing Non-Executive Director, to the position of Lead Independent Director, to ensure continued strong governance and independent oversight.

