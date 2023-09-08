Give ChatGPT a Run for its Money

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Have you used ChatGPT to try and pick stocks? If so, you’re not alone.

According to ZDNet, a whopping 47% of U.S. adults have asked ChatGPT to help them pick stocks.

And many have found success with the AI chatbot.

Earlier this year, a group of researchers in London used ChatGPT to pick 38 stocks on the London Stock Exchange. Those stocks then rose 5% over an eight-week stretch, beating the S&P 500, which rose just 3% over the same time.

Meanwhile, folks at NewsBTC used ChatGPT to pick stocks and cryptos in June. Those picks popped 10% in a month.

And back in February, we ran an experiment of our own here at InvestorPlace. We tracked ChatGPT stock picks for two months. And they rallied more than 7% over that time.

Five percent in two months, 10% in a month, 7% in two months…

These aren’t bad results. And considering ChatGPT wasn’t built to pick stocks, they are downright impressive results for the AI chatbot.

But imagine if you had an AI system that was specifically and exclusively designed to pick stocks.

Introducing Prometheus

A ChatGPT-like platform just for picking stocks…

An AI model trained on hundreds of thousands of financial market data points to pinpoint stocks that are about to surge higher…

Imagine the potential returns a system like that could produce.

Well, in fact, it doesn’t have to be limited to your imagination…

Because we’ve built that very system.

Over the past year, my team and I have worked hard to develop an AI-powered algorithmic trading system that can consistently crush the market.

Not one that can produce 5% returns in two months or 10% returns in a month; one that leverages more than 50 technical and fundamental factors to tailor AI models for every applicable stock in the market to identify those about to surge higher in price.

It’s an AI model designed to capture huge, 100%-plus wins in a matter of months, even weeks.

We have built that model and back-tested it endlessly. We have validated it. And now we’re ready to share it with the world.

Folks, meet Prometheus.

The ChatGPT of Stock-Picking

Prometheus is our advanced AI-powered trading system designed to ascertain the probability that any stock in the market is set to surge higher in price.

Simply give Prometheus a stock, and it will tell you the probability that stock will soar over the next few weeks.

This is ChatGPT for picking stocks.

And its results are stunning.

Back in January 2022, Prometheus said a small energy firm named Vertex Energy (VTNR) had high odds of a big breakout. In just a few short months, the stock climbed nearly 300%.

Meanwhile, in March 2022, Prometheus pinpointed a small stock by the name of RCM Technologies (RCMT) as having an 80% chance of exploding higher in the short term. Over the next several months, the stock soared more than 250%.

Then in October, Prometheus targeted ClearOne (CLRO) as having an 83% chance of a big move higher. That stock popped 212% in just a few weeks.

This list of examples goes on and on.

The Final Word

Even in its infancy, Prometheus has consistently pinpointed some of the biggest stock market winners over the past few years – with stunning accuracy.

In our opinion, it is the ultimate tool for wealth creation in the new economy.

And it could soon be yours.

Next Tuesday evening, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, we are unveiling our new AI-powered Prometheus trading system to the public for the first time.

This is your opportunity to turn the power of AI into your ultimate advantage – your ultimate tool for creating wealth.

We think this is an opportunity you cannot afford to miss.

Click here to reserve your seat now.

We’ll see you there!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Give ChatGPT a Run for its Money appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.