Is Givaudan (GVDNY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Givaudan SA (GVDNY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Givaudan SA is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Givaudan SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GVDNY's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GVDNY has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This means that Givaudan SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Intrepid Potash (IPI) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.4%.

Over the past three months, Intrepid Potash's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 50%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Givaudan SA is a member of the Chemical - Specialty industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.6% this year, meaning that GVDNY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Intrepid Potash falls under the Fertilizers industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.5%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Givaudan SA and Intrepid Potash. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Givaudan SA (GVDNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrepid Potash, Inc (IPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.