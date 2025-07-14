GitLab's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GTLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for GitLab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $63,734, and 8 are calls, amounting to $521,024.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $55.0 for GitLab over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GitLab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GitLab's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

GitLab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.25 $1.1 $1.13 $55.00 $140.6K 1.4K 2.2K GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.4 $2.55 $42.50 $76.2K 232 301 GTLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.85 $2.7 $2.75 $47.50 $68.7K 1.3K 550 GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.8 $2.7 $2.71 $47.50 $67.3K 1.3K 832 GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.67 $45.00 $55.4K 2.0K 394

About GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

In light of the recent options history for GitLab, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GitLab's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,327,538, with GTLB's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $42.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On GitLab

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $62.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for GitLab, targeting a price of $50. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $62. * An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on GitLab, maintaining a target price of $75.

Latest Ratings for GTLB

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral

