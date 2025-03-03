GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), a leading DevSecOps (development, security, and operations) platform provider, released its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings report on March 3. The company outperformed both its own guidance and analysts' expectations. Non-GAAP earnings were $0.33 per share compared to analysts' estimates of $0.23 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $211.4 million, beating the analyst forecast of $206 million and showing robust 29% year-over-year growth. The results highlight GitLab’s continued operational improvements and effective cost management amid a competitive market environment.

Metric Fiscal Q4 2025 Fiscal Q4 2025 Analysts' Estimate Fiscal Q4 2024 % Change Non-GAAP EPS (diluted) $0.33 $0.23 $0.15 120% Revenue $211.4 million $206 million $163.8 million 29.1% Non-GAAP operating margin 18% N/A 8% 1,000 basis points Non-GAAP net income $56.7 million N/A $25.0 million 126.4% Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $62.1 million N/A $24.5 million 153.1%

Overview of GitLab's Business

GitLab operates as a pioneer in the DevSecOps industry, integrating development, security, and operations within a single application. Its all-in-one platform aims to enhance productivity and reduce complexity via an open-core business model that actively involves the community for rapid innovation. GitLab’s recent strategic focuses have included AI integration, expanding its global presence, and optimizing its software offerings to maintain its leadership in its space.

It has also been working to enhance its SaaS offerings, increase customer retention and expansion, and optimize platform productivity to offer accelerated development cycles. Critical success factors will include its ability to leverage technology partnerships and enhance product functionalities to reinforce its competitive edge.

Notable Achievements in the Quarter

In its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31, GitLab achieved a remarkable revenue growth rate of 29% year over year.

Additionally, GitLab considerably enhanced its profitability dynamics, with non-GAAP net income almost doubling from $25 million in the prior-year period to $56.7 million. A key driver behind these improvements was efficient expense management and a larger customer base. The total number of customers providing annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $100,000 rose by 29%, and the number of those delivering ARR of more than $5,000 increased by 15% to 9,893.

On the product front, GitLab’s integration of artificial intelligence into its platform through tools like GitLab Duo has enhanced its competitive position. "AI is fundamentally changing the software development landscape," said CEO Bill Staple in the earnings release. "With the GitLab platform and GitLab Duo, customers can leverage AI that fully takes advantage of the GitLab platform which ensures their software quality, security, privacy, compliance, and governance requirements are met to deliver secure software faster."

Despite these successes, some challenges linger. The company booked a GAAP operating loss of $15.4 million in the quarter. Although that was down from the previous year’s $34.9 million loss, GAAP profitability remains elusive. In addition, the company faces stiff competition within the DevSecOps landscape and market uncertainties that could affect its long-term outlook.

Looking Ahead

Management has set an optimistic revenue guidance range of $212 million to $213 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and non-GAAP operating income of $21 million to $22 million. For the fiscal year, it's guiding for revenue of $936 million to $942 million, suggesting GitLab’s continued confidence in its growth trajectory.

Investors should monitor GitLab’s ongoing AI advancements, potential changes in market dynamics, and the company’s capacity to sustain its current growth rates during periods of economic uncertainty.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 890% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 173% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.