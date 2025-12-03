Gitlab Shares Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

GitLab GTLB reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 25 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. The company reported earnings of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $244.35 million beat the consensus mark by 2.41% and increased 25% year over year. The upside can be attributed to the strong demand for its DevSecOps platform.



GitLab shares plunged 8.74% in pre-market trading.

GitLab’s Top-Line Details

Subscriptions, self-managed, and SaaS (91.4% of total revenues) revenues increased 27.4% year over year to $223.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.92%. License, self-managed, and other revenues (8.6% of total revenues) rose 1.4% year over year to $21.1 million.

GitLab Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote

SaaS revenues contributed 31% to total revenues and surged 36% year over year, driven by the strong adoption of GitLab Dedicated, AI integration and expanding customer engagement.



Customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to 10,475, up 10% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 1,405, up 23% year over year, demonstrating GTLB’s ability to attract and retain large enterprise customers.



The dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 119% in the reported quarter.



Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) surged 27% year over year to $1 billion. The current RPO increased 28% year over year to $659.1 million.

GitLab’s Operating Details

On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 13.2% year over year to $53.2 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 12% year over year to $87.6 million. General and administrative expenses increased 17% year over year to $32 million in the reported quarter.



Operating income was $43.7 million on a non-GAAP basis compared with the year-ago quarter’s $25.9 million.

GitLab’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.20 billion compared with $1.16 billion as of July 31, 2025.



In the reported quarter, the company generated a cash flow from operations of $31.4 million compared with $49.4 million in the previous quarter.



As of Oct. 31, 2025, the adjusted free cash flow was $27.24 million compared with $49.4 million as of July 31, 2025.

GitLab Initiates Q4 & FY26 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, GitLab expects revenues between $251 million and $252 million, indicating approximate growth of 19% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $38-$39 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to be between 22 cents and 23 cents per share.



For fiscal 2026, GitLab expects revenues between $946 million and $947 million, indicating growth of approximately 25% year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $147-$148 million for fiscal 2026.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 88 cents and 89 cents per share.

GitLab’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, GitLab has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS, Allot ALLT, and Amphenol APH are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Advanced Energy Industries’ shares have surged 77.7% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Energy Industries' 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.23 per share, indicating an increase of 9.6% over the past 30 days. The figure also rose 67.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Allot shares have gained 7.7% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allot 2025 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, which increased 57.1% over the past 30 days. This indicates year-over-year growth of 450%.



Amphenol shares have gained 54.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 earnings has increased 2.17% to $3.29 per share in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 74.07%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.