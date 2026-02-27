GitLab Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

GitLab GTLB is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 3, 2026.



The company expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $251 million and $252 million, indicating an approximate growth of 19% year over year. Non-GAAP fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are expected to be between 22 cents and 23 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $251.60 million, representing a 19% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 23 cents per share over the past 30 days. GitLab reported earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

GitLab Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GitLab Inc. price-eps-surprise | GitLab Inc. Quote

GTLB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 32.9%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

GitLab’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from ongoing investments in innovation across its core DevOps platform, security and AI-driven solutions.



GitLab’s AI-native DevSecOps platform, including the Duo Agent Platform, is expected to have driven customer adoption and revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter as customers increasingly integrate AI capabilities into their workflows. The continued expansion of GitLab Dedicated is likely to have contributed to the fiscal fourth quarter’s top-line growth.



GitLab’s strong dollar-based net retention rate was 119% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by seat expansion, tier upgrades and increased customer yield, indicating continued growth potential from existing customers in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Gitlab’s expanding clientele and market leadership in the DevSecOps platform category are expected to have contributed to its growth prospects in the to-be-reported quarter. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to 10,475, up 10% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 1,405, up 23% year over year, demonstrating GTLB’s ability to attract and retain large enterprise customers.



SaaS revenues grew 36% year over year, and made up around 31% of total revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, while GitLab Ultimate contributed to 54% of total ARR in the third quarter and was included in the company’s 7 out of the top 10 net ARR deals. The above-mentioned factors are expected to have driven growth in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



GTLB currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 18. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +5.06% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s second-quarter earnings has inched upwards by 10 cents to $8.50 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s EPS for the fiscal second quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 444.9%.



MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.47 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s EPS for the fourth quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



Credo Technology Group CRDO is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, revised upward by 18 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for Credo Technology Group’s EPS for the third quarter indicate a year-over-year increase of 284%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.