GitLab Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

GitLab GTLB is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on June 2, 2026.



The company expects first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues between $253 million and $255 million, indicating approximate year-over-year growth of 19%. Non-GAAP fiscal first-quarter earnings are expected to be between 20 cents and 21 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues is pegged at $253.9 million, indicating an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 20 cents per share over the past 30 days. GitLab reported earnings of 17 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

GitLab Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

GitLab Inc. price-eps-surprise | GitLab Inc. Quote

GTLB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 29.6%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for GTLB

GitLab’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 performance is expected to have benefited from continued momentum in its AI-driven DevSecOps offerings and expanding go-to-market initiatives. The company highlighted that sales-led first orders began reaccelerating in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, while product-led growth improved, with four consecutive months of better logo trends entering fiscal 2027.



The continued rollout of GitLab Duo Agent Platform (“DAP”) is also expected to have contributed to customer engagement in the to-be-reported quarter. The company cited growing customer interest in automating software development tasks, including vulnerability remediation, dependency updates and cloud migrations. GitLab also introduced usage-based pricing and included DAP promotional credits with Premium and Ultimate subscriptions to accelerate platform adoption.



GitLab’s expanding enterprise customer base and strengthening position in the DevSecOps platform category are expected to have supported growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased 18% year over year to 1,456, representing more than 75% of ARR. The company also added the highest number of $1 million-plus customers in its history during the quarter, with the cohort growing 26% year over year to more than 155 customers. This reflects strong enterprise adoption and customer expansion trends for GitLab.



GitLab’s SaaS and higher-tier offerings are expected to continue contributing to growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, SaaS revenues grew 38% year over year and accounted for approximately 32% of total revenues, driven by continued strength in GitLab Dedicated and Duo offerings. GitLab Ultimate represented 56% of ARR in the quarter and accounted for nine of the top 10 deals. The above-mentioned factors are expected to have supported continued enterprise adoption and revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, challenges stemming from U.S. public sector delays due to the government shutdown and ongoing budget constraints, along with continued weakness in the price-sensitive SMB segment, are likely to remain a headwind.

What Our Model Says About GTLB

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

GTLB currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Micron Technology MU is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +5.69% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s third-quarter earnings has inched upwards by 15 cents to $19.34 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s EPS for the fiscal third quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 912.5%.



Ciena CIEN is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ciena’s second-quarter earnings has inched upward by a penny at $1.46 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s EPS for the second quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 247.6%.



Amphenol APH is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.60% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share, revised upward by 9 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for Amphenol’s EPS for the second quarter indicate a year-over-year increase of 41.9%.





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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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