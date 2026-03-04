GitLab Sell-Off Overdone: AI and Cash Flow Signal a Rebound

Fears of slowing growth and AI disruption sent Gitlab (NASDAQ: GTLB) shares to long-term lows in early March, and the sell-off, overdone to begin with, has reached ultra-deep value levels, presenting an irresistible opportunity.

While AI-related fears are affecting the near-term outlook, the company continues to grow and is well-positioned for the AI inference era. Its platform, along with newer products, embeds AI functionality throughout the software lifecycle, enabling efficiency and superior outcomes at every step while ensuring security, compliance, and governance standards are maintained.

Proof of its position and the strength of its outlook lies in its cash flow and balance sheet, which enabled the authorization of a share buyback. The company is cash flow positive despite aggressive investment, has a solid outlook for improvement, and plans to spend up to $400 million buying back shares.

This is worth approximately 10% of the post-release market cap, strengthening its already solid support base. Investors can expect GitLab to buy shares on price pullbacks, such as the one in early March, when GitLab shares hit record-low levels.

The balance sheet highlights a strong and strengthening capital position and improving shareholder value. Current assets were up across all categories at year’s end, with cash and equivalents well-above liability levels. The company has no long-term debt, has total liabilities less than its equity, and equity increased by 27% for the year.

Valuation, Institutions, and Analysts Point to GTLB’s Robust Upside Potential

Gitlab’s shares could double from their March lows strictly on the strength of its earnings estimates. The forecasts imply a high-teens to low-20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through the middle of the next decade, putting the stock near 10x its 2035 consensus. In one scenario, it could rise by at least 100% to align with broad market averages, or by 200% or more to align with established blue-chip tech companies.

Proof of Gitlab’s value lies in its institutional and analyst trends. The institutions, including public and private capital, own approximately 95% of the stock and have been aggressively buying it up.

MarketBeat data reveal that they have been buying on balance for 13 consecutive quarters, with activity ramping in 2025 and again in early 2026.

This is a solid support base, likely to continue the trend in 2026, functioning a tailwind for stock prices once the rebound gains traction.

Analysts responded bearishly to GitLab’s fiscal Q4 2026 earnings report, but that was relative to a high bar. MarketBeat tracked half a dozen revisions with the first 12 hours of the release, including one downgrade, five price target reductions, and one affirmation, but the impact on sentiment trends was minimal.

The six ratings suggest a stronger rating than the broad Moderate Buy consensus, and the price targets, while falling at the low end of the range, average to just below the broad consensus, which suggests a 65% upside is possible.

Gitlab Offers Mixed Guidance After Strong Report

Gitlab has a solid fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) and Q4. The company reported $260.4 million in net revenue, up more than 23.2% year-over-year and 320 basis points better than the consensus. Strength was driven by large clients, with an 8% gain across the board, led by an 18% and 26% increase in large and mega-sized businesses. Net retention rate (NRR), a measure of penetration, was also strong at 118%, as was the forward-looking remaining performance obligation (RPO). It increased by 24% on a current basis and 20% overall, suggesting strong growth will continue in the upcoming quarters.

Margin news was also bullish. The company’s gross margin narrowed by 200 bps, but this was offset by improvements in operations quality. Adjusted operating margin improved by 300 basis points to drive an accelerated 42.8% growth in operating income. The only bad news was that spending increases cut into profits, leaving the adjusted EPS and free cash flow down on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That said, the adjusted earnings of 30 cents were 7 cents above forecasts, providing no reason to sell the stock.

Guidance, although mixed relative to consensus, was solid; the revenue forecast slightly missed expectations, and earnings were forecast to be strong. The company expects more than 17% revenue growth this year and wider margins, with the adjusted EPS target 250 bps above consensus and guidance likely to be cautious. The company revealed five initiatives to drive growth, including expanding the go-to-market presence, accelerating client acquisition, optimizing pricing/packaging, and executing its AI strategy.

