GitLab to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

GitLab GTLB is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 10, 2025.

The company expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues between $212 million and $213 million, indicating 25-26% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be between 14 cents per share and 15 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $212.52 million, indicating an increase of 25.61% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 15 cents per share over the past 30 days. GitLab reported earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

GTLB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 78.06%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Let us see how things might have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note

GitLab’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from ongoing investments in innovation across its core DevOps platform, security and AI-driven solutions.

The company’s focus on enhancing product value through GitLab Duo Enterprise and Duo Workflow, both of which entered private beta in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, is noteworthy.

The continued expansion of GitLab Dedicated is likely to have been a contributing factor to the first quarter’s top-line growth. GitLab Dedicated grew nearly 90% year over year in the prior quarter and is expected to have remained attractive for customers seeking a single-tenant SaaS experience. Given the increasing demand for secure, scalable DevSecOps platforms, GitLab Dedicated is likely to have helped sustain revenue momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.

Gitlab’s Fiscal Q1 to Benefit From Expanding Clientele

GitLab’s growing customer base, which includes Delta AirLines DAL, NatWest Group, Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN, is likely to have driven growth during the first quarter.

Delta AirLines’ partnership with GitLab has been noteworthy through GTLB’s Ultimate platform. Enhancing the collaboration, Delta AirLines further adopted GitLab Dedicated to address the increasing complexity of modern software delivery. This move is expected to have contributed to greater product adoption and recurring revenues for GitLab’s quarter under review.

NatWest Group expanded its use of GitLab Ultimate and GitLab Dedicated, reflecting rising demand for secure, single-tenant SaaS solutions that support compliance in highly regulated sectors. These client expansions underscore growing enterprise traction, likely aiding revenue momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.

GitLab launched a collaborative AI-powered DevSecOps solution with Amazon Q, which entered beta in January. This integrated offering is designed to enhance the developer experience by combining GitLab’s platform capabilities with autonomous AI agents from Amazon Web Services. Such tie-ups are expected to have a positive impact on GitLab’s customer engagement and adoption for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

GitLab has continued its collaboration with Alphabet’s Google Cloud platform to extend its reach and functionality, reinforcing its positioning in the cloud ecosystem. By leveraging Alphabet’s advanced cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, GitLab aims to enhance the scalability and intelligence of its DevSecOps offerings. Such initiatives are likely to have increased customer engagement and accelerated the adoption of GitLab for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Zacks rank

GitLab currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

