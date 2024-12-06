GitLab price target raised to $82 from $70 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $82 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted their biggest beat in four quarters as traction with Duo was strong with several notable enterprise and government wins, demonstrating strengthening traction up-market.

