GitLab price target raised to $80 from $75 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Nick Altmann raised the firm’s price target on GitLab (GTLB) to $80 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company posted strong revenue upside and continued strength in bookings, but upbeat commentary around Ultimate adoption driven by its new Duo Enterprise offering warrants an “incrementally positive” stance on its medium-term growth durability, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

