Gitlab (GTLB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) reported $244.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.6%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- License-self-managed and other : $21.09 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $23.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $21.09 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $23.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Revenue- Subscription-self-managed and SaaS : $223.26 million versus $214.84 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.

: $223.26 million versus $214.84 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change. Revenues- Subscription-SaaS : $76.88 million versus $74.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $76.88 million versus $74.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- License-self-managed : $15.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.45 million.

: $15.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.45 million. Revenues- Subscription-self-managed : $146.38 million compared to the $140.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $146.38 million compared to the $140.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- License-Professional services and other: $5.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.31 million.

Shares of Gitlab have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

