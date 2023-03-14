GitLab (GTLB) Posts Loss in Q4, Beats Revenue Estimates

GitLab GTLB reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of 3 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80% and was much narrower than the loss of 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $123 million also beat the consensus mark by 2.70% and jumped 58% year over year.

Top-Line Details

Subscriptions- self-managed and SaaS (85.5% of total revenues) revenues surged 50.9% year over year to $105.1 million. License- self-managed and other revenues (14.5% of total revenues) soared 118.4% year over year to $17.9 million.



Customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) increased to 7,002, up 52% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 697, up 42% year over year.



The Ultimate tier continued to be Gitlab’s fastest growing tier, representing 40% of ARR for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with 37% of ARR in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.



Moreover, the dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 133% in the reported quarter.



Total Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) grew 39% year over year to $436 million, and current RPO grew 51% to $308 million.

Operating Details

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points from the year-ago quarter to 90%. The year-over-year growth was negatively impacted by higher growth in low-margin SaaS revenues.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 35.3% year over year to $33.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 30.6% to $68.3 million. General and administrative expenses rose 13.8% to $22.3 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss was $13.8 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of $27.4 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jan 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $936.7 million compared with $927.8 million as of Oct 31, 2022.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, GitLab expects revenues between $117 million and $118 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $27-$26 million for the fiscal first quarter. Loss is expected between 15 cents and 14 cents per share.



For fiscal 2024, GitLab now expects revenues between $529 million and $533 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss is expected in the range of $64-$59 million for the fiscal year. Loss is expected between 29 cents and 24 cents per share.

