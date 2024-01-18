GitLab (GTLB) Expands AI Momentum With the Latest Duo Launch

GitLab GTLB is expanding its footprint in the realm of AI-powered DevSecOps with the introduction of GitLab Duo Pro, an innovative add-on set to launch in Feb 2024.



Priced at $19 per user monthly and accessible through various deployment options, including SaaS, self-managed and Dedicated, GitLab Duo Pro represents a significant step forward in the integration of AI within the development and security operations workflow.



This comprehensive solution combines Code Suggestions with advanced organizational controls, all within a single application. With a steadfast commitment to privacy and transparency, GitLab Duo Pro aims to enhance team collaboration while simultaneously mitigating security and compliance risks associated with AI adoption.



Noteworthy features of GitLab Duo Pro include AI-powered code completion and generation for streamlined coding and per-user assignment controls, offering a robust and privacy-focused solution for organizations seeking efficient and secure AI integration in development processes.

GitLab’s Prospects Remain Strong

GitLab’s shares have increased 21.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology industry’s increase of 7.2%.



The uptick can be attributed to Gitlab’s strong market demand for its AI-powered DevSecOps solutions and continuous innovation in the rapidly-evolving technology landscape.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, GitLab further solidified its AI-powered DevSecOps capabilities with the announcement of GitLab Duo updates, introducing Chat in beta (16.6) for real-time AI assistance and Code Suggestions in general availability (16.7), enhancing DevSecOps with a suite of 14 AI capabilities, streamlining development and improving productivity.



GitLab’s robust portfolio is helping it to win customers. Enterprises including NVIDIA NVDA, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud and Dunelm Group DNLMY have adopted GitLab’s solutions to accelerate AI development and streamline security.



NVIDIA chose GitLab Geo to address scalability and security concerns. It lets NVIDIA's remote teams work more efficiently and effectively by shortening the time taken to clone and manage projects.



GitLab and Alphabet have collaborated to integrate GitLab's unique capabilities within Google Cloud. This collaboration will combine GitLab's source code management, planning, CI/CD workflow, enhanced security and compliance capabilities with Google's Cloud console and Artifact Registry's single data plane.



Dunelm Group chose GitLab SaaS Ultimate to integrate tools and construct secure pipelines on AWS. It enabled Dunelm teams to execute automated scans within GitLab pipelines to address issues effectively.

Strong Fiscal 2024 Results, Outlook Positive

GitLab’s expanded security and compliance solutions and market leadership in the DevSecOps platform category are contributing to its growth prospects and driving top-line growth.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects total revenues between $157 million and $158 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $157.74 million, indicating 28.34% growth year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 8 cents and 9 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.



For the fiscal 2024, GitLab expects revenues between $573 million and $574 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $573.83 million, indicating 35.23% growth year over year.

