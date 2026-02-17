Gitlab Down 35% in Six Months: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Gitlab GTLB shares have plunged 34.8% in the trailing six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 7.9% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 22.4%.



The underperformance can be attributed to challenges from U.S. public sector delays due to the government shutdown and ongoing budget constraints, as well as continued weakness in the price-sensitive SMB segment, which remains a headwind. Stiff competition from companies like Atlassian TEAM and Microsoft MSFT remains a concern.

GTLB Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, strong demand for its DevSecOps platform has been noteworthy. Its solutions, such as GitLab Ultimate, Dedicated, and GitLab Duo, play a significant role in driving customer adoption and expanding existing customer relationships.



Gitlab’s expanding clientele and market leadership in the DevSecOps platform category are contributing to its growth prospects. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, customers with more than $5K of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to 10,475, up 10% year over year. Customers with more than $100K of ARR increased to 1,405, up 23% year over year, demonstrating GTLB’s ability to attract and retain large enterprise customers. The company’s ability to scale within existing accounts while attracting new large customers underscores its potential for sustained top-line expansion.

Gitlab Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

Gitlab’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. One of the major drivers of GitLab’s growth is its focus on integrating AI capabilities into its platform. The introduction of the GitLab Duo Agent platform has been noteworthy.



Building on this momentum, in January 2026, GitLab announced the general availability of the GitLab Duo Agent Platform, introducing agentic AI orchestration across the entire DevSecOps lifecycle to address the AI productivity paradox with intelligent agents, automated flows, deep project context, and enterprise-grade governance across all GitLab deployment models.



GitLab’s expanding portfolio also includes its flagship product, GitLab Ultimate, which has become a key catalyst for the company. Ultimate now accounts for 54% of total ARR and was a key driver in seven of the company’s top 10 net ARR deals in the fiscal third quarter of 2026. This product provides strong value for organizations looking for a single DevSecOps platform. Major clients like Indeed, SBI Securities, and Currys have adopted it.

Strong DevSecOps Partnerships Aid GTLB

GitLab is benefiting from a rich partner network, which includes cloud platforms like Alphabet’s Google Cloud and Amazon’s AMZN AWS. These platforms are helping it expand its footprint among large enterprise customers.



Gitlab’s partnership with Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services, has been noteworthy. GTLB’s three-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services aims to deliver secure DevSecOps through GitLab Dedicated for regulated industries and the public sector.

GitLab Initiates Q4 & FY26 Guidance

GitLab’s expanded clientele and market leadership in the DevSecOps platform category are contributing to its growth prospects.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, GitLab expects revenues between $251 million and $252 million, indicating approximate growth of 19% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to be between 22 cents and 23 cents per share.



For fiscal 2026, GitLab expects revenues between $946 million and $947 million, indicating growth of approximately 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 88 cents and 89 cents per share.

GTLB’s Earnings Estimates Provide Mixed Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLB’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 23 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year decline of 30.3%.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $251.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 19%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTLB’s fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at 89 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 20.27%.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $946.45 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.66%.

GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote

Gitlab Suffers From Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and partnership challenges, Gitlab operates in a highly competitive environment. It faces stiff competition from Microsoft, its principal rival in the DevSecOps space. Other competitors include Atlassian and other DevSecOps platforms that specialize in various stages of the software development lifecycle.



The company faces stiff competition from Microsoft’s GitHub, its closest competitor in the DevSecOps space. Microsoft has strengthened its position through the seamless integration of GitHub and Azure DevOps.



Atlassian is expanding its footprint in the DevSecOps space through its robust suite of tools like Jira, Bitbucket, and Bamboo, which provide a strong foundation for development and DevOps workflows, including CI/CD.

GTLB Trading at a Premium

We point out that GTLB stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month price/sales (P/S), GTLB is trading at 4.4X, higher than the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 3.9X.

GTLB's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Do With GTLB Stock?

GitLab’s strong growth, AI-powered DevSecOps platform and solid partnerships position it as a leader in the DevOps space.



However, GitLab is experiencing headwinds from U.S. public sector softness due to slower decision-making caused by the government shutdown and ongoing challenges in the SMB segment. Stiff competition and stretched valuation remain a concern.



Gitlab currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that investors should stay away from the stock right now.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.