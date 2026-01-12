Markets
GTLB

GitLab Appoints Siva Padisetty As CTO

January 12, 2026 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GitLab Inc. (GTLB) announced on Monday that Siva Padisetty will be stepping in as Chief Technology Officer, starting January 15, 2026.

He takes over from Sabrina Farmer, who is leaving the role but will stay on as an advisor until January 31, 2026, to help with the transition.

Padisetty comes with over 20 years of experience in building and scaling large distributed systems. He's held senior leadership positions at companies like New Relic, AWS, and Microsoft. Most recently, he was the CTO at New Relic.

GTLB is currently trading at $35.51, up $0.12 or 0.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GTLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.