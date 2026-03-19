Is GIS' Portfolio Reshaping Strategy Key to Long-Term Growth?

General Mills, Inc. GIS continues to actively reshape the business portfolio as part of its long-term growth strategy. In line with this effort, the company recently announced a move to streamline its international operations while sharpening focus on higher-margin categories and scalable global platforms.



The packaged food giant has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Brazil business to 3coracoes. The deal includes well-known local brands such as Yoki and Kitano, along with manufacturing facilities located in Pouso Alegre and Campo Novo do Parecis. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026.



The divestiture aligns with General Mills’ “Accelerate” strategy, which aims to optimize its portfolio and drive long-term profitable growth. Following the sale, the company intends to increase its focus on key global platforms, including super-premium ice cream, Mexican food, snack bars and pet food. Management noted that the move will also support operating margin expansion and enhance the efficiency of its International segment. Notably, with this transaction, General Mills will have reshaped nearly one-third of its portfolio since fiscal 2018.



Financially, the Brazil business contributed approximately $350 million to the company’s fiscal 2025 net sales, making it a relatively modest component of the overall operations. The divestiture comes amid a period of near-term performance pressure, with fiscal third-quarter 2026 results reflecting declines in sales and profitability due to ongoing investments and portfolio changes. Net sales fell 8% to $4.4 billion, while adjusted operating profit and earnings per share dropped 32% and 37%, respectively.



Despite these headwinds, General Mills remains focused on improving its long-term financial profile through disciplined portfolio actions and cost efficiency initiatives. The company has reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, expecting modest organic sales decline but strong cash flow generation, even as it continues to invest in growth and transformation

General Mills’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 21.5% over the past three months, underperforming both the industry and the S&P 500, which declined 5.9% and 1.7%, respectively. The stock also lagged the broader Consumer Staples sector, which gained 4.6% during the same period.

GIS Stock's Past Three Months Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is GIS a Value Play Stock?

General Mills currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 10.54, which is down from the industry average of 14.69 and notably below the sector average of 17.03. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

GIS P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 30.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.