Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Q3 Loss Widens

November 06, 2025 — 05:11 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $80.76 million or $1.45 per share, compared to $56.40 million or $1.08 per share in the comparable prior year period.

Third-quarter total revenue was $38.84 million compared to $89.05 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 56%.

Looking forward, Ginkgo reaffirms total revenue of $167 million to $187 million in 2025.

