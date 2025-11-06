Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $80.76 million or $1.45 per share, compared to $56.40 million or $1.08 per share in the comparable prior year period.

Third-quarter total revenue was $38.84 million compared to $89.05 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 56%.

Looking forward, Ginkgo reaffirms total revenue of $167 million to $187 million in 2025.

