Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Modulus Therapeutics' Cell Therapy Platform Assets

(RTTNews) - Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) announced the acquisition of Modulus Therapeutics' cell therapy platform assets, including their chimeric antigen receptor and switch receptor libraries. Modulus Therapeutics is a cell engineering company focused on the design of next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. Modulus is focused on context-responsive CAR-NK cells in autoimmunity that feed themselves off of the autoimmune microenvironment for enhanced safety and efficacy.

Ginkgo Bioworks said Modulus' assets complement its cell therapy capabilities. With the acquisition, Ginkgo looks forward to supporting its customers who are improving the performance of T-cell and NK-cell based CAR therapies.

