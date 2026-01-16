Gimv To Sell Its Majority Stake In ALT Technologies To CCL Industries

(RTTNews) - Gimv announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its majority stake in ALT Technologies to CCL Industries. No further financial details will be disclosed.

ALT is a global converting company specializing in die-cut, self-adhesive, and printed components for the automotive sector and other durable goods industries. CCL will acquire the stake subject to customary closing conditions.

The completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Upon successful closing, the company do not expect any material impact on last reported net asset value (NAV) per share and on liquidity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.