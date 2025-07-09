BioTech
GILD

Gilead To Supply Lenacapavir For People In Low- And Lower-middle-income Countries

July 09, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced a partnership agreement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to supply lenacapavir - Gilead's injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor - for the prevention of HIV as pre-exposure prophylaxis. Gilead will supply doses to reach up to two million people over three years, at no profit to Gilead.

Under this strategic partnership agreement with the Global Fund, countries supported by the Global Fund that are among the 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries can access lenacapavir for PrEP. Lenacapavir for HIV prevention is not approved by regulatory authority outside of the United States.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.