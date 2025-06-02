Gilead Sciences a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (GILD)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Gilead Sciences Inc is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 1.10% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where GILD makes up 0.50% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Gilead Sciences Inc is $3.16/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 06/13/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GILD, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
GILD operates in the Biotechnology sector, among companies like Amgen Inc (AMGN), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO).
