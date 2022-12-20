Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences Slips After Kite's Acquisition Of Tmunity

December 20, 2022 — 10:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after Kite, a Gilead company agreed to acquire Tmunity Therapeutics to pursue next-generation CAR T-Cell Therapy advancements in cancer. The transaction is expected to reduce Gilead's earnings per share by approximately $0.18-$0.22. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.