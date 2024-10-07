Gilead Sciences : Phase 3 Data Shows 96% Reduction In HIV Infections With Lenacapavir

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced that additional data from its pivotal Phase 3 PURPOSE 2 trial demonstrated a 96% reduction in HIV infections with Lenacapavir compared to the background HIV incidence among a geographically diverse population of cisgender men and gender-diverse individuals.

The new data are being presented during an oral abstract session on October 8 at the 5th HIV Research for Prevention Conference (HIVR4P) in Lima, Peru.

According to the company, Lenacapavir was highly effective at reducing infections among trial participants: 99.9% of participants did not acquire HIV in the lenacapavir group, with 2 incident cases among 2,179 participants. The results demonstrated superiority of twice-yearly lenacapavir over bHIV, with 96% relative risk reduction, compared with 9 incident cases among 1,086 individuals in the Truvada group. Additionally, twice-yearly lenacapavir was 89% more effective than once-daily Truvada.

Gilead said it will begin regulatory filings for Lenacapavir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) by the end of 2024. The company also recently announced voluntary licensing partnerships aimed at expanding future access to Lenacapavir in high-incidence, resource-limited countries.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.