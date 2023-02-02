Gilead Sciences Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.64 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $7.39 billion from $7.24 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.64 Bln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $7.39 Bln vs. $7.24 Bln last year.

