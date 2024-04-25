Gilead Sciences Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD):

Earnings: -$4.17 billion in Q1 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.34 in Q1 vs. $0.80 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.64 billion or -$1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$1.39 per share Revenue: $6.69 billion in Q1 vs. $6.35 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.85

