Gilead Sciences Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.183 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $1.783 billion, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.329 billion or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $7.925 billion from $7.569 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.183 Bln. vs. $1.783 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $7.925 Bln vs. $7.569 Bln last year.

