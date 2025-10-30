Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

October 30, 2025 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.052 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $1.253 billion, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $7.769 billion from $7.545 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.052 Bln. vs. $1.253 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $7.769 Bln vs. $7.545 Bln last year.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $8.05 - $8.25, compared to the prior estimate of $7.95 to $8.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.