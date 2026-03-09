Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed the most recent trading day at $146.63, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 5.62% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Gilead Sciences in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 2.76% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.86 billion, showing a 2.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.66 per share and a revenue of $30.18 billion, indicating changes of +6.26% and +2.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.59% increase. At present, Gilead Sciences boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Gilead Sciences currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.76, which means Gilead Sciences is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that GILD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.