Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Antiviral pioneer Gilead Sciences is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the closing bell. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, Gilead surpassed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. With the stock showing momentum this year, is GILD a buy ahead of the release?

Analysts expect the company to post a profit of $1.83 per share, reflecting a -3.7% decline versus the same quarter in the prior year. Estimates for the quarter have come down slightly over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 0.07% to $7.57 billion.

The drug developer posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%. Its market-leading HIV franchise has fueled top-line growth. Gilead GILD has also diversified into the lucrative oncology market.

Shares remain undervalued relative to industry peers. The stock is outperforming in 2026 with a 22% return year-to-date.

