Gilead Sciences (GILD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $141.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.8%.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 6.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 5.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Gilead Sciences will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.86, indicating a 2.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.86 billion, indicating a 2.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $30.18 billion, indicating changes of +6.26% and +2.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.4 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that GILD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.82. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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