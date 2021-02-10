Gilead Sciences and Galapagos Shutter Their Pulmonary Fibrosis Program

A large part of a $5 billion bet that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) made in 2019 has fallen apart in late clinical-stage development. The bottom fell out from under ziritaxestat, a new drug candidate Gilead Sciences was developing in partnership with Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG), when the partners announced all clinical trials with the experimental autotaxin inhibitor would be discontinued on Wednesday morning.

In a mid-stage idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) study, patients treated with ziritaxestat showed lung function improvements, while those given a placebo declined significantly. The candidate also produced compelling efficacy data in a mid-stage study with systemic sclerosis patients.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mid-stage efficacy data were so good that it was most likely a safety concern that raised the drug's risk-to-benefit ratio up to an untenable level. The partners haven't set a date, but we'll find out more when they present detailed results at a future medical conference.

This isn't the first time Gilead's partnership with Galapagos disappointed investors. Last October, Galapagos also reported a mid-stage clinical-trial failure with an experimental osteoarthritis treatment called GLPG1972. Gilead hadn't executed its option to in-license GLPG1972, but a Galapagos-partnered program Gilead Sciences had licensed imploded around the same time.

Last fall, Gilead gave up on developing filgotinib, a potential rheumatoid arthritis treatment that had been expected to generate blockbuster sales before the FDA refused to approve it last summer.

Excluding sales of its COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir), Gilead Sciences reported total revenue that contracted 3% last year. Without any potential blockbusters in late-stage development, the company is depending on sales of Trodelvy (a new breast cancer drug the company acquired for around $21 billion last September) to drive growth. After earning FDA approval last April, Trodelvy sales reached just $137 million in 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Cory Renauer owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.