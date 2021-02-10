Markets
GILD

Gilead Sciences and Galapagos Shutter Their Pulmonary Fibrosis Program

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

A large part of a $5 billion bet that Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) made in 2019 has fallen apart in late clinical-stage development. The bottom fell out from under ziritaxestat, a new drug candidate Gilead Sciences was developing in partnership with Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG), when the partners announced all clinical trials with the experimental autotaxin inhibitor would be discontinued on Wednesday morning.

In a mid-stage idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) study, patients treated with ziritaxestat showed lung function improvements, while those given a placebo declined significantly. The candidate also produced compelling efficacy data in a mid-stage study with systemic sclerosis patients.

Frustrated investor with head in hand and an open laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Mid-stage efficacy data were so good that it was most likely a safety concern that raised the drug's risk-to-benefit ratio up to an untenable level. The partners haven't set a date, but we'll find out more when they present detailed results at a future medical conference.

This isn't the first time Gilead's partnership with Galapagos disappointed investors. Last October, Galapagos also reported a mid-stage clinical-trial failure with an experimental osteoarthritis treatment called GLPG1972. Gilead hadn't executed its option to in-license GLPG1972, but a Galapagos-partnered program Gilead Sciences had licensed imploded around the same time.

Last fall, Gilead gave up on developing filgotinib, a potential rheumatoid arthritis treatment that had been expected to generate blockbuster sales before the FDA refused to approve it last summer.

Excluding sales of its COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir), Gilead Sciences reported total revenue that contracted 3% last year. Without any potential blockbusters in late-stage development, the company is depending on sales of Trodelvy (a new breast cancer drug the company acquired for around $21 billion last September) to drive growth. After earning FDA approval last April, Trodelvy sales reached just $137 million in 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gilead Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Cory Renauer owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD GLPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More