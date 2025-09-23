Markets
Gildan Activewear Prices Offering Of US$1.2 Bln Of Senior Unsecured Notes

September 23, 2025 — 08:51 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) announced that it has priced an offering of US$1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in two series, consisting of US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.700% senior unsecured notes, due October 7, 2030 and US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400% senior unsecured notes, due October 7, 2035.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand or other immediately available funds, to fund the cash portion of the consideration to be paid for the acquisition of Hanesbrands Inc., the refinancing of Hanesbrands existing indebtedness and related transaction fees and expenses related to the offering of the Notes and the acquisition of Hanesbrands.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 7, 2025.

