Gildan Activewear Narrows FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook Range; Declares Dividend - Update

October 29, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, basic apparel maker Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2025, but maintained annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.45 to $3.51 per share, compared to the prior forecast range of $3.40 to $3.56 per share, but continues to expect net sales growth in the mid-single-digit range.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.47 per share on revenue growth of 4.91 percent to $3.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.226 per share, payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 19, 2025.

