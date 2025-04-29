Gildan Activewear Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $84.7 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $78.7 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gildan Activewear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.8 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $711.7 million from $695.8 million last year.

Gildan Activewear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.7 Mln. vs. $78.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $711.7 Mln vs. $695.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.38 to $3.58

