GILBERT DUPONT Maintains Focus Home Interactive (EPA:ALFOC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, GILBERT DUPONT maintained coverage of Focus Home Interactive (EPA:ALFOC) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALFOC by 4.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Focus Home Interactive. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALFOC is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.27% to 9K shares.

