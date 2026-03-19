GIL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.12, changing hands as low as $56.12 per share. Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIL's low point in its 52 week range is $37.16 per share, with $73.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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