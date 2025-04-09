GIGB Crowded With Sellers

In the case of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond, the RSI reading has hit 26.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 22.7. A bullish investor could look at GIGB's 26.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), GIGB's low point in its 52 week range is $44.06 per share, with $47.6515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.17. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Iridex Earnings History
OMCM Insider Buying
HRMY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.