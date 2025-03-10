GigaCloud Technology Inc. Launches Wonder App to Enhance Sales Enablement for Retailers and Suppliers

GigaCloud Technology's Wonder App enhances sales enablement for suppliers and retail associates, improving training and performance tracking.

Quiver AI Summary

GigaCloud Technology Inc. has announced the launch of the Wonder App, a new mobile-first sales acceleration platform created to enhance collaboration between suppliers and retail sales associates (RSAs) in the brick-and-mortar market. The app provides education and training, tracks performance, and offers rewards, enabling suppliers to access real-time insights into RSA activities. Ashley Furniture Industries is the first supplier to implement the Wonder App. With features like an extensive training library, performance tracking, and gamified rewards, the app aims to boost RSA engagement and sales effectiveness. This initiative marks a shift from Apexis, Inc., the subsidiary previously known as Wondersign, towards a comprehensive solution that strengthens supplier-retailer relationships amidst evolving retail challenges. The Wonder App is expected to be available for download on major app stores by mid-March.

Potential Positives

The launch of the Wonder App positions GigaCloud as an innovative leader in sales enablement technology for brick-and-mortar retail, providing a new tool that enhances the connection between suppliers and retail sales associates.

Ashley Furniture's adoption of the Wonder App as the first supplier across its retailer network validates the effectiveness of the app and enhances GigaCloud's reputation in the industry.

The app's features, such as real-time performance tracking and gamification elements, are designed to significantly improve retail sales associate engagement and performance, which can lead to increased sales and customer satisfaction.

The integration of the Wonder App into GigaCloud's broader technology ecosystem further strengthens its value proposition and commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the brick-and-mortar market.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a single initial adopter, Ashley Furniture, may raise concerns about the app's adoption rate and long-term viability among a broader market of potential users.

The significant rebranding and transformation of Apexis, Inc. to Wonder could imply underlying issues that necessitate such a change, potentially indicating past performance deficiencies.

The emphasis on education and performance tracking tools may highlight previous shortcomings in supplier-RSA engagement and training methods in the brick-and-mortar market.

FAQ

What is the Wonder App launched by GigaCloud?

The Wonder App is a mobile-first sales acceleration platform that connects suppliers and retail sales associates for enhanced training and performance tracking.

How does the Wonder App improve sales for suppliers?

The app provides real-time insights, training resources, and rewards, enabling suppliers to better engage with retail sales associates and boost performance.

Who is the first adopter of the Wonder App?

Ashley Furniture Industries is the first supplier to adopt the Wonder App across its network of retailers.

What features does the Wonder App include for retail sales associates?

The Wonder App offers product training, performance tracking, gamification elements, and an engaging reward system to support RSAs.

When will the Wonder App be available for download?

The Wonder App is expected to be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by mid-March 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GCT Insider Trading Activity

$GCT insiders have traded $GCT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK HURST LIN sold 2,663,076 shares for an estimated $58,055,056

XIN WAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,618 .

. MARSHALL BERNES (Head of BaaS Program) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GCT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $GCT stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Redefining Sales Enablement for Suppliers and Retail Sales Associates in the Brick-and-Mortar Market









Ashley Furniture Leads as First Adopter







EL MONTE, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that its subsidiary,



Apexis, Inc.



, has launched the Wonder App—a mobile-first, lightweight sales acceleration platform designed for brick-and-mortar commerce. The app connects suppliers and retail sales associates (RSAs) by offering education, training, performance tracking and rewards, providing suppliers with instant insights into RSA activity and greater sales influence.





“Brick-and-mortar retail is evolving rapidly, and suppliers must stay connected to their frontline teams to remain competitive,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “The Wonder App addresses these pain points by providing suppliers with real-time visibility and tools to train and motivate their salesforce. It’s another example of how GigaCloud offers an evolving toolbox of solutions designed to help our partners grow, adapt, and succeed in today’s competitive retail market.”





As part of its transformation, Apexis, Inc., doing business as Wondersign, is to be rebranded as Wonder (“Wonder”). The launch of the Wonder App represents a natural evolution, moving beyond its beginnings as a kiosk app provider to a network that empowers every stage of the retail transaction.





Ashley Furniture Industries is the first supplier to adopt the Wonder App across its retailer network. “At Ashley, we continually seek innovative solutions that enhance how we support our partners,” said John Mask, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing at Ashley Furniture Industries. “The Wonder App, combined with GigaCloud’s broader technology ecosystem, enables us to deliver training and performance insights more effectively, helping retail sales associates stay informed and engaged. This ultimately supports a more consistent and high-quality experience across our network.”







Functionality of the Wonder App







The Wonder App equips suppliers with real-time insights and tools to maximize RSA performance on the sales floor. Its educational component delivers continuous updates on product knowledge, sales techniques, and unique selling propositions, ensuring RSAs are well-prepared to represent supplier brands.





The app’s expanding library of training videos simplifies onboarding and supports continuous skill development. Real-time performance tracking enables independent supplier representatives to monitor associate activity and prioritize support where it’s needed most. To boost engagement, the built-in reward system incentivizes RSAs with a points-based structure, offering gifts and sales incentives. Gamification elements—including interactive challenges, badges, and trophies—encourage healthy competition and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.





“Suppliers often lack direct visibility into RSA performance, the very people who influence customer decisions and drive in-store sales every day,” said Kaspar Fopp, Chief Executive Officer of Wondersign. “The Wonder App transforms how suppliers connect with their frontline salesforce by delivering actionable tools and targeted training. With short video modules, quick quizzes, and tangible rewards, the app keeps associates engaged while boosting their performance. It’s part of a larger effort to bridge the gap between suppliers and the retail floor, creating stronger connections, better-informed teams, and ultimately, greater business outcomes in an increasingly competitive brick-and-mortar landscape.”







The GigaCloud Advantage







The launch of the Wonder App reinforces GigaCloud’s commitment to innovation and providing technology-driven solutions for the evolving commerce landscape, including the vital brick-and-mortar market. By integrating Wonder’s capabilities, GigaCloud equips suppliers with tools that enhance in-store engagement and unlock new growth opportunities. The app is part of the broader GIGA IQ™ package, a suite of technology-driven solutions that power both the GigaCloud B2B Marketplace platform and the back-end B2C enabling system, helping businesses optimize performance across digital and physical retail channels. Backed by GigaCloud’s technological infrastructure and strategic expertise, the Wonder App reinforces GigaCloud’s leadership in digital transformation, helping businesses strengthen supplier-retailer relationships and streamline operations in an increasingly competitive environment.





The Wonder App is a next-gen web app installable on iPads, tablets, and both iOS and Android phones. It is expected to be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store by mid-March.







About GigaCloud Technology Inc.







GigaCloud Technology Inc. is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://www.gigacloudtech.com



.







About Apexis, Inc.







Apexis, Inc. dba Wondersign has been a wholly owned subsidiary of GigaCloud Technology Inc. since November 2023. Wondersign is a leading sales enablement platform designed to help physical retailers drive sales and enhance the customer experience. From product discovery to checkout, Wondersign provides physical retailers with tools to optimize showroom experience and improve in-store conversions.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GigaCloud Technology Inc.







Investor Relations









ir@gigacloudtech.com











PondelWilkinson, Inc.







Laurie Berman (Investors) –





lberman@pondel.com









George Medici (Media) –





gmedici@pondel.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.