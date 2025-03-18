Giftify, Inc. Highlights Discounted Gift Cards as a Solution for Consumers Facing Rising Food Costs

Giftify, Inc. offers discounted gift cards to help consumers manage rising food costs and inflation pressures.

Giftify, Inc., the operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, is addressing the challenges consumers face due to rising food prices, particularly in light of record-high egg prices. With the average price for a dozen eggs reaching $4.95 and predictions of further increases, the company’s secondary gift card marketplace, CardCash.com, offers discounts on gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants, providing immediate savings to consumers. This initiative helps mitigate the impact of inflation driven by factors like the bird flu outbreak, which has affected egg production, as well as other economic pressures such as rising tariffs and labor shortages. Giftify aims to help families manage their grocery and dining costs through its platform, which features discounts from major retailers and popular restaurants, emphasizing practical solutions during tough economic times.

Giftify, Inc.'s discounted gift card offerings provide immediate savings to consumers, helping them manage increased food costs and inflation, especially for essential items like groceries and dining.

The company's platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, offer access to discounts at a wide range of well-known grocery retailers and restaurants, enhancing consumer affordability during challenging economic conditions.

The CEO’s emphasis on the utility of the gift card platform in addressing significant food price inflation positions Giftify as a relevant player in an evolving market, potentially boosting customer loyalty and trust.

Given the rising food prices reported by the USDA, Giftify's focus on providing practical savings tools could lead to increased traffic and transactions on their platforms, contributing positively to overall revenue and market presence.

The reliance on discounted gift cards as a solution to rising food costs may indicate that the company's offerings are being impacted by broader economic challenges, potentially signaling a decrease in consumer spending power.

The press release highlights the adverse effects of food inflation and supply chain disruptions, which could raise concerns about the company's ability to maintain profitability in a volatile market.

The mention of forward-looking statements may suggest uncertainties in the company's future performance, which can be a red flag for investors looking for stability.

$GIFT Insider Trading Activity

$GIFT insiders have traded $GIFT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GIFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE HANDY (CFO) has made 3 purchases buying 25,620 shares for an estimated $654,653,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BALAZS WELLISCH (CTO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

KETAN THAKKER (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $17,109 and 0 sales.

Discounted Gift Cards Offer Relief as Restaurants and Retailers Adjust to Rising Food Costs







SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today highlights how its gift card marketplace is helping consumers combat record-high egg prices and increasing food costs throughout the grocery and restaurant sectors using discounted gift cards.





With egg prices reaching record highs, CardCash.com, Giftify's secondary gift card marketplace, provides immediate savings for consumers who are looking for ways to cut costs on groceries and dining. Discounted gift cards for both grocery stores and restaurants offer a direct way to offset rising prices at many popular food retailers.





The USDA reports that the average price for a dozen eggs hit $4.95 in January, with some forecasts predicting increases of over 41% this year. The bird flu outbreak, which led to the culling of 18.8 million hens in January alone, has significantly impacted supply and sent prices soaring. As grocery stores pass rising costs on to consumers, restaurants are also adjusting their menus. Chains like Waffle House and Denny’s have added surcharges to egg-based dishes, and higher ingredient costs are leading to price hikes at casual dining and fast-food restaurants nationwide.





"Consumers are facing a perfect storm of food price increases driven by multiple factors," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "The bird flu outbreak severely impacting egg production is just one example of supply chain disruptions affecting food costs. When combined with other macroeconomic pressures like increased tariffs, labor shortages, and rising transportation costs, American families are experiencing significant strain on their grocery and dining budgets. Our CardCash platform directly addresses these challenges by providing immediate savings on everyday necessities through discounted gift cards. This gives consumers a practical way to offset rising costs without changing their shopping or dining habits during these challenging economic conditions."





Platforms like CardCash.com offer savings on major grocery retailers such as



Giant Foods, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and Trader Joe’s



. For dining out, discounts are available at popular restaurants, including



IHOP, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, and Red Lobster.



Fast-food favorites like



Burger King, Subway, and Pizza Hut



also have gift card discounts, helping consumers manage their dining expenses amid rising prices.





"Discounted gift cards represent one of the simplest ways to achieve immediate savings on food expenses," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com. "Our marketplace provides consumers with practical tools to reduce costs on both groceries and restaurant dining during this challenging period of egg price inflation."





With food inflation continuing to strain household budgets, tools like discounted grocery and restaurant gift cards offer a practical and immediate way to save. For more information on how to stretch your food budget, visit





www.cardcash.com





.







About Giftify, Inc.







Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.





For more information, visit:





www.giftifyinc.com





and





www.cardcash.com





and





https://www.restaurant.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.







Investors Contacts:











IR@giftifyinc.com







